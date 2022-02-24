Harvey man suspected of theft charged after expressway police chase

Police have charged a man suspected of car theft following a Wednesday pursuit across Chicago-area expressways.

Jordan D. Henry, 28, of Harvey, faces one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Henry is also charged with various traffic violations.

Around 12:20 p.m., the chase started on the Dan Ryan at 75th Street after a trooper initiated a traffic stop over an Automated License Plate Reader alert.

Authorities say the pursuit continued onto the Stevenson expressway and then the Tri-State Tollway before Henry crashed into a ditch in the southwest suburbs at Interstate-55 and I-80.

Authorities captured Henry after he tried to run away from the scene.

First responders transported Henry to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henry is being held at the Will County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond at 10%.