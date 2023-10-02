COUNTRY CLUBS HILLS, Ill. — Police have responded to a Walmart parking lot in Country Clubs Hills following a possible armored car robbery that allegedly resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene at 167th Street and Pulaski, where evidence markers were visible near the front entrance of the department store. SkyCam9 captured the aftermath of an apparent collision involving the armored car and another vehicle, possibly an SUV, mere feet away from the entrance to Walmart.

A witness who did not wish to be identified told WGN News that the alleged armed robbers targeted the armored car security. Amid the robbery, however, witnesses say a shootout ensued, resulting in the shock and dismay of shoppers nearby.

“It’s heartwrenching. It really is,” one woman told WGN News. “I don’t know what this world is coming to at this point, but this world is crazy.”

No one is in custody. According to reports, the alleged robbers carjacked a victim and fled the scene.

Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

SkyCam9 above a US Bank on Lincoln Highway in Mattison following reports of an armed robbery around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo/WGN)

The alleged armored car robbery comes after an earlier incident in Matteson at a US Bank on Lincoln Highway. Details remain limited.

No word on whether both incidents are related.

The FBI is assisting with both investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.