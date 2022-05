TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday night inside a Tinley Park home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Police responded to the 7800 block of W. 167th Street and found the 17-year-old girl dead in a lower level of the home.

Detectives identified a person of interest, who they say, is not a threat to the community.

Police said additional information is forthcoming.