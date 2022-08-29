MARENGO, Ill. — A nearly yearlong investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Marengo resulted in the arrest of a Georgia woman who police say was under the influence at the time of the wreck.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against Miranda Johnson, 27, of Cumming, Georgia. She faces multiple counts of aggravated DUI involving death, aggravated reckless driving involving death and reckless homicide. Officers also cited Johnson for speeding more than 35 miles over the limit.

Police said first responders arrived at Route 23 and Coral Road intersection just before 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2021 and discovered a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and airbag deployment.

Johnson and 34-year-old Carlos Valencia were both ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Valencia, of Elgin, later died.

Julie Greif, a 51-year-old Margeno woman who was the sole occupant of her vehicle, was also airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies in Georgia took Johnson into custody on Monday. She is being held on a $50,000 bond. Her next court appearance has yet to be determined.