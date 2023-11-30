GARY, Ind. — A 34-year-old man from Gary was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly held a woman hostage for three months.

According to the Gary Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 2500 block of Jefferson Street after a Lake County dispatcher received a call from a distressed woman just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

A 27-year-old woman told the dispatcher that she was battered by a man in the home and he had broken her nose. She also reportedly said that she was afraid of the man, and that she was calling from the kitchen while he was in the bedroom.

The woman asked that the police not be notified as it would “make things worse.” The dispatcher notified emergency medical services and the Gary Police Department.

When officers arrived they attempted to contact the woman, but a man behind a closed door told them to go away and no “such person” lived there.

Officers then heard a woman’s voice state that she did not call the police and only wanted medics. The man was told by police that they would not leave until the woman was seen by paramedics.

After several minutes, the woman came from the back of the home and was seen by medics and officers.

While being treated, the woman allegedly told officers that she had come to the home three months ago with a group of girls and then the home owner would not allow her to leave. She reportedly said that a man in the home held her against her will, beat her, and forced her to have sex with different men. The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Gary Police Department then obtained an arrest warrant for the man and a search warrant for the home.

Gary SWAT later executed the warrant and arrested a 34-year old Gary man.

He faces charges of sexual human trafficking, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, battery, and drug possession.