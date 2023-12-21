CHICAGO — A man recently indicted in last January’s deadly shooting of a 24-year-old man outside a West Roseland youth center remains at large, according to FBI Chicago.

The agency stated on Thursday that a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Preston Powell, who is wanted after a man, later identified as Stephon Mack, was shot and killed and another wounded outside the West Roseland Youth Center.

The development comes weeks after Powell and 24-year-old Anthony Montgomery-Wilson were charged in what authorities called a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Mack.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that Montgomery-Wilson and Powell conspired to murder Mack in exchange for money.

Authorities announced on Dec. 4 that Montgomery-Wilson was in custody. He pled not guilty to conspiracy to use an interstate facility in the commission of a murder for hire. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Powell.

On Jan. 27, 2022, around 3:45 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 400 block of W. 111th Street on the report of a shooting. At the scene, police learned that Mack was shot in the head and chest while exiting the church. The 40-year-old man accompanying Mack, who authorities said was a security guard for the center, was also struck.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where ultimately, Mack was pronounced dead.

Police allege that the suspects exited a dark-colored Chrysler 300 and opened in the direction of Mack and the security guard.

“This case was so brazen,” said Siobhan Johnson, special agent and special affairs officer for FBI Chicago. “[The youth center] is a place where someone goes to help turn their life around, to receive mentoring. It’s where youth go to become productive adults – members of our society – and this individual was targeted while trying to work to that effect.

“It was violent. It was in public.”

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.