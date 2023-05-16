LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — The former president of the Lake Zurich Lacrosse Club was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of money laundering.

According to the Lake Zurich Police Department, law enforcement were approached by the executive board members of the Lake Zurich Lacrosse Club NFP in January 2023.

The board members told Lake Zurich PD that a past organization president, James Sherer, 55, of Lake Zurich, may have embezzled over $160,000 over a two-year period.

Sherer served as Lake Zurich Lacrosse Club president from August 2020 to November 2022. He reportedly withdrew funds from the Lake Zurich Lacrosse Club bank account for personal use.

Newly appointed board members identified the unauthorized withdraws and alerted authorities.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Sherer, who was taken into custody by Lake Zurich police following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Sherer’s bond has been set at $200,000. He’s currently being held at the Lake County jail.