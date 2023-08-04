NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison, saying he became a leader of a $5 million health care fraud only after frittering away substantial earnings from his professional career.

Terrence Williams was sentenced Thursday by Judge Valerie E. Caproni in Manhattan. Williams was picked No. 11 in the 2009 draft by what was then the New Jersey Nets.

Before his career ended in 2013, he played for the Nets, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

Williams had pleaded guilty to conspiracy, admitting ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021.