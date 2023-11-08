KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A former day care teacher in Elgin, accused of sexual abuse on at least two occasions, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Frank Walaitis pled guilty to multiple felony counts of criminal sexual abuse. Walaitis must register for life as a sex offender per the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Authorities alleged that Walaitis sexually abused two children, who were younger than 13, while employed at The Learning Tree.

Walaitis was the victims’ teacher and was in charge of their care. Prosecutors alleged the abuse took place inside his classroom between Dec. 2008 and July 2022.

Frank Walaitis

Following Walaitis’ arrest, The Learning Tree issued a statement, saying in part, that “(Walaitis) was removed from the center as soon as the allegations were made, ” and he was no longer employed at the child care center.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 8.

Anyone with additional information about Walaitis is asked to call (630) 444-3184.