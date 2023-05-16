DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A former DuPage County deputy corrections officer is accused of having sexual contact with an inmate.

Prosecutors allege that Ricardo Hardy, 52, of Elgin had inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate at the DuPage County Jail on at least two occasions, from March 13 through April 26.

Ricardo Hardy, 52, of Elgin

Hardy, who was assigned to the Corrections Bureau but dismissed from his role on Monday, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts in the prisoner’s cell as well as a shower and bathroom area, according to authorities.

Hardy also arranged for $300 to be put on the prisoner’s commissary, prosecutors added.

Prosecutors charged Hardy with 10 felony counts, including five felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct.

Hardy was issued a $300,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.