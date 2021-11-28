Food delivery driver, her family carjacked at gunpoint in Ford Heights

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Sheriff’s Police are seeking two men who allegedly carjacked a

Glenwood woman, along with two family members, while attempting to deliver food Saturday night in Ford Heights.

Deputies said on Nov. 27, around 7 p.m., the 46-year-old delivery driver, accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter and 64-year-old mother, visited the 1100 block of Werline Avenue. When the delivery driver arrived, she noticed the abandoned residence.

At the same time, the woman noticed two men walking on the street toward the delivery driver’s vehicle. According to deputies, both offenders pointed a firearm at the delivery driver’s family and demanded that they exit the car.

The driver’s daughter and mother obliged and the two offenders drove off, deputies added.

Authorities described one male suspect as standing 6-feet, thin, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a facemask. Authorities described the second offender as 5-foot-3-inches, tall, stocky, with a dark hooded sweatshirt and facemask.

Deputies said both offenders displayed firearms. No one was hurt, however.

Sheriff’s Police are seeking the public’s help locating the vehicle, a black 2018 Mazda 3,

with Illinois license plate number CH62717. Anyone with information should call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at (708) 865-4896, or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at (847) 635-1188.