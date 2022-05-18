OAK BROOK, Ill. – Bail has been set at $20,000 for a woman accused of stealing from Nordstrom’s store at Oak Brook.

DuPage County prosecutors allege Asia Spann, 30, of Flossmoor, stole more than $1,200 worth of clothing from the department store around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

She faces charges of felony retail theft and aggravated feeling and eluding after authorities say she drove off when approached by officers.

According to police, officers placed Spann into their custody after running away from her vehicle.

She is due in court on July 13.