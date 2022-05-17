Suspect taken into custody at Waukegan Home Depot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — An 18-year-old is charged in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in North Chicago.

Amireon C. Williams faces first-degree murder charges in the May 15 shooting of Lavon’ta Brown in the parking lot of a North Chicago Citgo gas station. A judge ordered a $3 million bond.

Authorities said Brown was walking with another boy Sunday night when a vehicle with Williams and three others inside pulled up. According to police, Williams was sitting in the car’s back seat and fired shots, fatally striking Brown.

Authorities later found the suspect vehicle at a Waukegan-area Home Depot parking lot.

Williams fled, attempting to hide inside the department store. Officers discovered Williams and placed him in their custody, however.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday.