CHICAGO — A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly had several weapons and sold fentanyl and heroin in numerous Chicago suburbs.

Provided/U.S. Attorney’s Office

Omari Andrews, Jr., 23, allegedly had an AR-15 and three handguns while he sold fentanyl and heroin in Westmont, Villa Park, Des Plaines and Hillside, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

When law enforcement officers searched his Mt. Prospect home in March, they found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and loaded firearms, according to the release.

Andrews is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to be arranged at 1 p.m. on June 20.