WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Western Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, agents responded to the FNBC Bank and Trust located on the 1010 block of Burlington Avenue in Western Springs just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 on reports of a bank robbery.

A suspect walked into the FNBC Bank and Trust location verbally demanded money.

The FBI describe the suspect as an Hispanic man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, thin build, around 50-years-old, with dark hair and eyes, wearing a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, light shoes, a bright blue baseball hat, no gloves, and no face-covering.

The suspect fled the scene and currently remains at large.

No injuries were reported. No further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or submit tips tips.fbi.gov.