CHICAGO — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward in connection with several robberies at BMO Harris banks in the western and southern suburbs.

According to the FBI, the reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Bundled Bandits.”

The FBI said they are believed to be responsible for the following BMO Harris bank robberies.

June 10 in Matteson

June 17 in Frankfort

July 1 in Bolingbrook

July 19 in Naperville

July 21 in Addison

On July 28, the FBI said the two people knocked out the glass front door around 10 a.m. in the 2400 block of 75th Street in Woodridge because the door was locked and a guard wouldn’t unlock it.

The two people never entered the bank and left the area, the FBI said.

One of the people involved is described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, and had on a black hoodie, black mask, dark pants and a black semi-automatic handgun. The other was wearing a black or dark hoodie, a green reflective construction vest and a mask.

“The FBI is offering up to $20,000 in reward money as the violence in these incidents due to incident frequency and concerns about escalating violence,” Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said.

Johnson said agents are concerned someone could get hurt.

“I think it’s really important to underline the fact that any time a gun is involved in a violent crime, even if a person holding it doesn’t intend to use it, it’s very easy for guns to simply go off when adrenaline is running,” Johnson said. “It only takes about five pounds of pressure to make that trigger go, and that’s really not much.”

Anyone with information is asked to report the tips online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tips can be reported anonymously.

“Please, if you have information, maybe you’ve been hesitant, please help us find these people before accidentally or intentionally, someone gets hurt,” Johnson said.