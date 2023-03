The FBI is looking for two people who robbed an armored truck on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Calumet City, Illinois.

According to the FBI, two males robbed the truck around 10:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of River Oaks Drive.

They were each wearing gray and black hooded jackets, the FBI said.

Anyone with information can report tips online.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 312-421-6700.