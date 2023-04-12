CHICAGO — The FBI is investigating three armed robberies of armored trucks on Wednesday afternoon in Lansing, Calumet City and Chicago.

The first one happened in Lansing, according to the FBI.

Another armed robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City.

The third armed robbery was reported around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of West 31st Street in Chicago. This is in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

A witness said they saw someone jump into the armored truck with a firearm and then come out with bags of money. The witness said the person put the bags into a vehicle and the driver drove away.

The witness said they then flagged down a police officer who was driving by and reported the robbery.

“They ended up taking out the gun and pointed it at the driver of the Brinks truck and the other two went into the Brinks truck and ended up carrying out a big bag and then a big box,” the witness said.

No injuries were reported in any of the armed robberies.

The FBI confirmed agents are responding to the armed robberies and would provide additional information as it becomes available.

It’s also unclear how much money was taken in the robberies.

It’s unclear if any or all of the armed robberies are connected.