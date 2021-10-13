Father, mother charged in death of 4-year-old son in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A LaPorte man has been charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son shortly after the boy’s death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Prosecutors also charged the boy’s mother.

Alan D. Morgan, 28, and Mary E. Yoder each face multiple felony counts of neglect of a dependent, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition, both face charges of cruelty to an animal.

Morgan was taken into custody on Monday after the body of Judah Morgan was found at a home in Union Township by sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive child.

After the autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined the boy’s death was a homicide, the father was charged with murder, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. An investigation surrounding the death of Judah led authorities to arrest Yoder. Deputies said Yoder was already in custody.

Officials did not release details about the boy’s death.

Morgan and Yoder remain jailed without bond at the LaPorte County Jail.