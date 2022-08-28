OAK LAWN, Ill. — A man was shot by his father during a domestic altercation Friday morning.

Police responded to a call that a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to police, first-aid was administered and the man was transported to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The man is in stable condition.

57-year-old Mark Pillette, identified as the man’s father, was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Pillette will have a bond hearing Sunday.

No further information was provided.