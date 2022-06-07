CHANNAHON, Ill — A former gymnastics coach in the southwest suburbs was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast.

Will County State’s Attorney announced Tuesday that a jury the day prior found the 71-year-old from Channahon guilty of eight counts of criminal sexual assault.

The jury rendered its verdict in less than two hours, prosecutors added.

Prosecutors showed that the abuse of a female teenage gymnast occurred in 2013 and 2014 when Vilchis was a coach at I&M Gymnastics in Channahon. The jury also heard evidence that Vilchis had committed sex crimes against three other girls dating back to 1997.

Police arrested Vilchis in 2018 and charged the then-68-year-old with sexual assault.

Authorities had looked into Vilchis before his eventual arrest. The former gymnastics coach was accused by a Wheeling woman in 1997 of sexual abuse over two years in the early 90s when she was 12 years old. In 2014, two teen girls in Channahon also reported similar abuse.

Police say charges were never filed in either case because Vilchis denied the allegations and there was no physical evidence.

Vilchis’ next court day is August 24. He faces up to 120 years in prison.