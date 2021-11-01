‘Everyone loved her’: Parents mourn daughter killed at Joliet Township Halloween party

Newly engaged 22-year-old was one of two peopled killed Saturday night

JOLIET, Ill. — Beautiful, energetic, and a hard worker all her life: that’s how the parents of a woman killed in a mass shooting at a Joliet Township Halloween party Saturday described their daughter.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people, including me,” said an emotional Sharyl Matthews, who told WGN News Monday that she remembers the last time she spoke to her 22-year-old daughter, Holly.

Sharyl Matthews pictured with her daughter Holly. (Photo: Submitted)

“It was Saturday before she headed out to a Halloween party,” she said. “We made plans for her to come over here and carve pumpkins and give the candy to the trick-or-treaters and have a good day of Halloween festivities.”

Police said officers responded to 10 to 12 gunshots heard just before 12:40 a.m. Saturday night in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township. According to police, more than 200 people packed the backyard of a residence for a Halloween party.

Sharyl Matthews said Holly arrived after midnight and was getting ready to leave when shots rang out.

“When she got there, she felt a bad vibe,” Sharyl Matthews said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want to be here. ‘I don’t want to be here. Let’s go,’ and they were there for like a couple of seconds.”

Police say two gunmen fired into the crowd from a porch overlooking the backyard – injuring more than a dozen people.

Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22 years old, died in the shooting.

Matthew’s mom searched for her daughter at local hospitals early Sunday morning.

“They said go home and wait for a phone call. I waited and waited, and at 6 o’clock in the morning, there was a knock on the door,” Sharyl Matthews said. “I fell on the ground. Right when I heard the doorbell ring, I fell on the ground. I knew.”

Sharyl Matthews said Holly was studying to become an arborist at Joliet Junior College. Her parents say she just got engaged two weeks ago in Utah.

Holly Matthews was newly engaged, her mother told WGN News. (Photo: Submitted)

“She was just an incredible person. Everyone loved her,” said Holly’s father, Steven Matthews.

The Matthews family is working closely with the authorities to find those responsible for her death.

“That’s what she’d want. She’d want that. You gotta go on and figure out what would she want us to do,” Charyl Matthews said.

Police were seeking tips from the public in finding two suspected shooters who fled from the scene and were also seeking witnesses or anyone who may have video or photographs from the party.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 727-8574 extension 4930 or e-mail dstrohm@willcosheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be reported here.