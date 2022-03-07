Elmhurst contractor pleads guilty to fraud, gets 7 years behind bars

CHICAGO — The owner of an Elmhurst home repair company pled guilty Monday to fraud in DuPage County.

Edmund Kavanaugh, 53, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Kavanaugh operated Goliath Construction and had a history of defrauding customers for decades in Will, DuPage and Cook counties.

Prosecutors say Kavanaugh would collect payment from customers but would never complete the work. Kavanaugh wouldn’t even begin repairs in some instances. Prosecutors say he then created aliases after his scams were made public.

SEE ALSO: Elmhurst man jailed with multiple felony charges including home repair fraud

The State’s Attorney General’s Office charged Kavanaugh in February 2021

“Edmund Kavanaugh has a long history of scamming and defrauding the residents of DuPage and Cook counties. When one scam was stopped, he simply developed new ways to steal thousands of dollars from his victims,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Individuals like him have no place in our communities, and I am pleased with this sentence that will prevent him from preying on future residents.”

SEE ALSO: Home repair company accused of scamming 12 Chicago area residents

Charges of fraud in Cook County are still pending.

Consumers who believe they have been the victim of fraud can file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or by calling the Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-243-0618.