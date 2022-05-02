CHICAGO (AP) — A judge sentenced a suburban Chicago man to 62½ years in prison Monday for the 2017 slaying and dismemberment of his mother whose partial remains were found in a lagoon.

Brian Peck, 60, was convicted in February of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicide death. Authorities say he stomped on his mother’s head.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo said Peck murdering his mother was disturbing enough, but more egregious was “listening to him testify how he sawed her into pieces, all with no emotion whatsoever.”

Cordaro described the crime as one of “irretrievable depravity,” the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

Gail Peck, a dog lover, theater enthusiast and breast cancer survivor, died in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2017. Brian Peck then placed some of her remains into plastic garbage bags and threw them in to Lake Michigan, authorities said.

The next day, Peck purchased a luggage set and duffel bag, then put his mother’s torso, brick pavers and a towel into a large rolling suitcase, according to prosecutors. He placed other body parts, brick pavers and the saw authorities say he used to sever her limbs into the duffel bag, then threw it and the suitcase into Chicago’s Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Police recovered Gail Peck’s remains two days later after a fisherman hooked the duffel bag.