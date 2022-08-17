SHOREWOOD, Ill. — A man who allegedly robbed a Shorewood-area bank before leaving the scene on an electric bike is now in police custody, suburban law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Authorities said Joliet police advised Shorewood officials that an off-duty officer witnessed a man matching the description of the biker sought in the robbery of Shorewood Bank & Trust.

After setting up a police perimeter, arriving officers from Joliet and Shorewood took the suspect into custody as he exited an area McDonald’s.

According to police, the suspect had an electric bicycle, clothing and backpack that matched those seen on video captured on several cameras surrounding the bank.

On Tuesday, authorities in Shorewood said the suspect entered the bank, jumped over a counter and demanded a teller give him money.

Police said the suspect did not imply he was armed, nor did he display a weapon but fled from the bank on an electric bike.

The FBI and Shorewood police continue to investigate.

Charges are pending.