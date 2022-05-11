LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — A man accused of striking a female Lincolnshire officer with his vehicle and fleeing the scene faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Michael J. Ockerman, 32, who was later arrested in Dubuque, Iowa, also faces charges of aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

SEE ALSO: Reckless driver who allegedly struck Lincolnshire officer nabbed in Iowa

Last month, Lincolnshire police encountered Ockerman driving recklessly on northbound Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road. Ockerman allegedly drove in circles on the roadway, disrupting traffic.

Police said Ocjkerman allegedly struck a female officer who exited her squad car to block off the roadway. Upon hitting the officer with this vehicle, Ockerman fled the scene.

Lake County Jail is currently holding Ockerman on $350,000 bail. He is next due in court on May 24.