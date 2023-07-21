DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A Downers Grove man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a person at gunpoint for their Summer Smash concert tickets last month.

Jordan Daurham, 20, of Downers Grove, has been accused of robbing a person at gunpoint of three Summer Smash concert wristband tickets on Saturday, June 24.

On Wednesday, the Downers Grove Police Department were able to locate Daurham outside of his apartment. Authorities reported that they engaged in a brief foot pursuit with Daurham, but were able to take him into custody a short time later.

Daurham is being charged with one count of armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $750,000.