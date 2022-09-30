HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A dog is missing after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Friday in the Village of Homewood, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers arrived in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue for a carjacking. The victim told police that a man dressed in gray clothing entered the driver’s side front seat of his white 2015 Subaru SUV and displayed a firearm.

The victim fell out of the vehicle as the carjacker drove off, police added. Inside the car was an 11-month-old Golden Retriever puppy with a shaved back named ‘Cooper.’

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at (708) 206-3420.