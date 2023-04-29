BRADLEY, Ill. — Dismembered human remains found Wednesday in a salvage yard in Kankakee County have been identified as a Manteno man reported missing in March, according to Bradley police.

In a news release, the Bradley Police Department said the remains of Randall Robinson, 49, were found Wednesday and identified on Thursday morning.

Detectives arrested Anthony Gulley, 37, of Kankakee, in connection Robinson’s death and has been charged with murder, conceal homicidal death, dismembering a human body, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon / no FOID card, possession of METH and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail information.

He is being held without bond.