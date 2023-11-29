BURBANK, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot, and another man was injured, inside a home in Burbank.

According to police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5300 block of State Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man outside the house — who then ran inside. Police said officers on scene heard several gunshots coming from inside the home.

Police made entry into the house and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was transported to Christ Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A gun was recovered from the scene. Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.