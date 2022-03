CREST HILL, Ill. – An encounter involving gunfire left a Crest Hill officer injured Monday night.

The officer is currently receiving treatment at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pioneer road near the Pioneer Road Apartments.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.