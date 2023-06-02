CHICAGO — A 22-year-old Richton Park man on parole is charged with possessing child pornography.

Joshua Collymore

Following a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip, Cook County Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit looked into Joshua Collymore. According to deputies, the 22-year-old was on parole for a 2022 conviction of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that an online shared account file titled “young sex” belonged to Collymore. The file allegedly contained nearly 130 sexually explicit videos of young children.

Collymore was arrested on Thursday and admitted to recognizing several recovered images.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Class 2 possession of child pornography of victims under the age of 13.

Collymore is due to appear for a bond hearing on Saturday.