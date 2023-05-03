WHEATON, Ill. — A Villa Park man currently on probation for possession of child porn is accused of loitering near an Elmhurst high school on at least three occasions, prosecutors in DuPage County said.

The arrest comes after Elmhurst police said the department received several reports of young girls being watched and followed by a man while leaving school. Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Yuusef Husain.

According to police, from April 12 through April 28, between 3:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m., Husain was within five hundred feet of the school on multiple occasions for several minutes.

Husain was taken into custody Tuesday morning while allegedly driving around York Community High School neighborhoods while students were waiting at their bus stops, prosecutors added.

Husain is charged with one felony count of unlawful loitering within 500 feet of the school property. He is next due in court on Monday, May 22.