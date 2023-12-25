COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado. The Colorado Springs Police Department says a fight broke out on Christmas Eve between two groups of people in the afternoon at The Citadel Mall.

Officers received a report of gunshots and responded. Police say one adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Two more were taken to hospitals in serious condition, each shot at least once. They remained in the hospital Monday.

A female also suffered what were said to be minor injuries. Police said they detained “multiple people” but no arrests have been made.