BOSTON — Chicago rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty Friday in a federal court in Massachusetts to a nationwide wire fraud conspiracy and making false statements to a federal agent.

According to the Department of Justice, Herbert Wright, 27, known as G Herbo, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

In December 2020, he was one of six people indicted by a federal grand jury.

“Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a press release. “Mr. Wright’s conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions. Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters. This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are.”

He faces up to 25 years in prison, eight years of supervised release and fines up to $500,000.