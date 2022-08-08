CHICAGO — A Groveland Park man free on probation is now behind bars after prosecutors allege he broke into a Naperville residence his ex-girlfriend was visiting before being forcibly removed by occupants.

Adam Stone, 24, faces charges of home invasion causing injury and three counts of criminal property damage. Stone is accused of breaking into a home located on Smoke Court in the early morning hours of Aug. 6. Officers responding to the break-in encountered Stone being restrained by several men outside the home.

Prosecutors say Stone entered the home through a basement window. Once inside, Stone encountered and fought with occupants.

Once ousted, Stone allegedly threw a landscape brick through the home’s front window, prosecutors say, and through the windows of two vehicles parked in the victim’s driveway.

On Sunday morning, a judge denied bail for Stone, who was currently on probation out of Cook County after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges.

Now facing multiple felony counts, Stone is next due in court on Friday, Aug. 12.