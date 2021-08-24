Cash reward offered in suspicious death of 79-year-old Glendale Heights woman

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. – A cash reward is being offered for more information regarding the suspicious death of a 79-year-old Glendale Heights woman last February.

Melodee McCormick was found dead inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Century Point Lane on Feb. 1. Her body was discovered in the early morning hours after she was reportedly outside near her black 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Heights Police Tip Line at (630) 260-6025.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.