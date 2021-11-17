Camera captures woman suspected of multiple package thefts in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Police are searching for a woman who has brazenly stolen packages from not one but two homes while not even attempting to hide her face in both cases.

Authorities said neighborhood cameras captured the woman’s face.

According to police, the first incident was on Nov. 3, around 2 p.m. A woman removes a package from a porch on the 300 block of S. Seventh St.

Days later, on Nov.12, what appears to be the same woman rolls up to a house on the 500 block of Wing Lane and confiscates a package around 1 p.m.

Authorities said her vehicle appears to be a black or dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Saint Charles police used this incident to offer residents some tips on avoiding finding themselves the victim of package theft.

Those include having a neighbor or friend retrieve a package, having it delivered to a secure location or lockbox, or requiring a signature for delivery.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance video to give the Saint Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435.