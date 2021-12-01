Calls for justice mount over Evanston shooting that killed 17-year-old, injured 4

EVANSTON, Ill. – Evanston activists and leaders are calling for justice and answers following a Sunday night shooting that killed one teen and injured four others.

Several events are planned to remember and support the shooting victims in the coming days. But Evanston leaders add that speeches aren’t enough, insisting that all must take action to stop Sunday’s events from reoccurring in all communities.

“What happened at this site Sunday evening is beyond horrific,” said District 202 Superintendent Dr. Eric Witherspoon. It’s unimaginable that five teenagers in our surrounding community would be gunned down when they simply came here to get some Arizona tea.”

The outcry follows a November 28 deadly shooting near the Mobil gas station on the 1900 block of Green Bay Road in Evanston. A 17-year-old boy, later identified as Carl Dennison, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old was transported in critical condition and remains critical as of Monday afternoon.

The other three victims, two teens and an 18-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The NAACP and pastors and community leaders denounced other acts of violence, including the shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School, but added that words are not enough.

“We must prepare a successful plan and not engage in empty rhetoric,” said Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors, president with Evanston/North Shore NAACP.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Bliss said Wednesday that the community must come together to address ongoing gun violence.

“We can not begin to accept this grotesque situation as an inevitably,” Bliss said. “We have to call it what it is. A sickness and aberration and root it out. I’m committed to everything I possibly can to make that be.”