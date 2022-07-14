FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Graphic bodycam video has emerged from a police-involved shooting in south suburban Flossmoor last weekend.

Police were initially called to a home in the 1400 block of Joyce Drive near 195th Street on a report of a 64-year-old woman threatening and attacking a female family member with a knife. Arriving officers equipped with police bodycams show 74-seconds of what happened before and after the fatal police-involved shooting.

“Police department, open the door,” an officer shouts.

Inside the home, a woman, later identified as Madeline Miller, was reportedly armed, dangerous and threatening a relative with a kitchen knife.

“What’s going on? Come outside, come outside,” an officer said.

An older woman opens the door and someone inside reportedly says, ‘she’s trying to kill me.”

Video shows Miller coming into camera view, with police saying she lunged at officers wielding a weapon.

“Drop the knife, drop the knife,” officers shout.

Soon after, officers fire — one shot fired from one officer, two bullets from the second officer — three in total. A call for EMS followed.

Across the street, Katrina Love said she and her daughter had been watching a film when gunfire erupted.

“We looked out the window and we saw the lady laying on the driveway with two cops over her,” Love told WGN News. “All of a sudden, we heard one pop. My daughter and I looked at one another like ‘was that a firework?’ Then we heard another pop and knew that was not a firework.”

EMS transported Miller to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. First responders treated the female relative for her injuries.

Officers were unharmed.

“It was something you see on TV, but when you actually see it, it does affect you,” Love said. “That was totally out of the norm.”