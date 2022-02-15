Body of missing Algonquin woman found hours after boyfriend dies in crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities say the body of a missing 25-year-old Algonquin woman was found dead inside his home hours after his death.

According to police, the woman was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, leaving her Algonquin home. Police learned the woman was allegedly heading to her boyfriend’s house in the first block of Beck Road in Lindenhurst.

On Valentine’s Day, the woman’s family learned that the boyfriend was involved in a fatal crash at Bates Road and Freeport Road, near Rockton, in Winnebago County.

Another occupant died. Police said the woman was not inside the car, however.

A missing person’s report filed by family members prompted police to search for the woman’s whereabouts.

Officials found the woman’s vehicle in the driveway of her boyfriend’s home.

Upon entering the boyfriend’s home, police found the woman’s body. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the girlfriend suffered “significant blunt force trauma.”

The Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Lindenhurst Detectives, Algonquin Detectives, and Major Crime Task Force are investigating.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated. No threat to the community remains.