BARTLETT, Ill. — A Bartlett man is charged with viewing pornographic images and videos of minors under 13 across multiple social media apps, Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Eric Lund, 49, faces one felony count of possession of child pornography videos and one felony count of child pornography images of victims under the age of 13 after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about explicit photos and videos of children found on an account linked to Lund.

A search warrant executed at a residence in the 700 block of Thornbury Court in Bartlett revealed more than 45 sexually explicit images and videos of young children from seized cell phones and electronic devices.

Authorities took Lund into custody on Oct. 11. Appearing in court a day later, a judge issued Lund a $20,000. According to deputies, Lund posted the required 10% of his bond.

There is no word on Lund’s next court appearance.