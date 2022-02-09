Bartlett man accused of Elgin bar stabbing indicted for attempted murder, hate crime

Jason Ostrego faces attempted first-degree murder, two counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated battery with intent to do bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A Bartlett man is charged in the racist attack of a Black man at an Elgin bar last month.

Jason Ostrego, 28, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated battery with intent to do bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime.

Prosecutors allege on the night of Jan. 31, Ostrego began to argue with a Black man inside an Elgin bar located in the 1000 block of North Liberty Street. Ostrego allegedly yelled racial slurs at the Black man. When Ostrego was escorted outside to the parking lot, prosecutors said he continued to shout obscenities.

Prosecutors said when the Black man exited the bar to smoke a cigarette, Ostrego confronted and stabbed the man in the chest with a folding knife. Ostrego also reportedly slashed another victim in the face.

The Kane County Prosecutor’s Office said one victim remains hospitalized, while the other was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities initially charged Ostrego with armed violence and aggravated battery. On Tuesday, the grand jury upgraded those charges to attempted murder and a hate crime.

Ostrego is currently in custody at Kane County jail after failing to post $200,000 bail. He is next due in court Wednesday, March 23.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600.