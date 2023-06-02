DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her, and then forcing her to drive him to her bank to withdraw money from her account in 2018.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Naperville Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion at 7:15 a.m. on March 23, 2018.

Further investigation showed that Thaddeus Jones, 26, formerly of Aurora, had broken into the woman’s home, sexually assaulted her, then forced her into her car which he then drove to her bank to withdraw money for him out of her account.

Jones then returned to the woman’s home with her at which time the woman was able to escape.

Jones then fled the scene in the woman’s car. Within hours, Jones was located at a motel in Naperville and taken into custody. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

On April 14, 2023, a jury found Jones guilty of the crimes following approximately two hours of deliberations and a four-day-long trial in front of Judge Reidy.

The jury found Jones guilty of two counts of home invasion, eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jones was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Tuesday.