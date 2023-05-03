WHEATON, Ill. — An Aurora man is accused of threatening harm to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker by voicemail last month.

Steven Woletz

Steven Woletz, 46, is charged with one felony count of threatening a public official after prosecutors allege Woletz called the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs on April 15 and left a threatening voice message directed at Pritzker.

According to prosecutors, some of the comments left by Woletz included: “(Expletive) you and your (expletive) mother” and “I’m going to (expletive) kill you, you (expletive) silly (expletive) (expletive).”

Illinois State Police troopers identified Woletz as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and released on Wednesday after posting bond.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Monday, May 22.