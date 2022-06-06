HOMEWOOD, Ill. — Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Monday in the vandalism of the Homewood Acres Volunteer firehouse.

While authorities confirmed with WGN News that detectives made an arrest, the press office provided no further details.

Last Wednesday, WGN News reported that the small all-volunteer fire department in southern Cook County was picking up the pieces after a group ripped its headquarters to shreds over the weekend.

“So many questions come to mind and then when we realized it had to be juveniles, it kind of sunk to a real low for me,” Homewood Acres Fire Chief Bryan Rouson told WGN News last week.

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be four young vandals tearing through the fire department’s headquarters over five hours. The firehouse was unstaffed at the time and had no active burglary alarm.

A GoFundMe to help cover the expenses has raised more than $12,000 of its initial $10,000 goal.