JOLIET, Ill. — A 48-year-old Bolingbrook man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder after a woman was found shot and killed in a car and a two-year-old unharmed in the backseat Sunday morning in Joliet.

Jermaine Mandley was quickly identified as a suspect in the death of 24-year-old Maya Smith, who was shot multiple times in an alley near the 1200 block of Clement Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Mandley was arrested Tuesday near the Southeast Side of Chicago and taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on $5 million bond.

The unharmed child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for a precautionary medical evaluation and was released to family members, according to police.

Police were set to provide an update on a homicide investigation on Monday but postponed the press conference after new information became available.