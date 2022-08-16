CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Authorities say they plan to arrest and charge the driver who crashed their vehicle through a suburban man’s garage and house shower last month, leaving the victim paralyzed.

Police say the 27-year-old man behind the wheel, Connor Kirkpatrick, remains hospitalized due to his injuries but will be charged with aggravated reckless driving, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property over $100,000.

Police allege an SUV driven by Kirkpatrick was heading eastbound on Ballard Road when it left the roadway and struck a garage and residence in the 100 block of Heather Drive. The vehicle went airborne, crashing into the second floor of the home.

Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.

Angelo Pleotis (Photo courtesy of the Pleotis family and family attorney Brad Pollock)

Ambulances rushed Pleotis to Advocate Condell Medical Center with devastating injuries, including head trauma and internal injuries. While at the hospital, doctors discovered he was paralyzed.

“When the crash happened, it damaged his spine in two places,” son Phillip Pleotis said.

A GoFundMe has raised over $92,000 at this time.

The crash investigation remains active. Please ask anyone with information to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or text the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).