SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person has been taken into custody after an attempted armed robbery at Woodfield Mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Schaumburg Police Department, officers are investigating an armed robbery at the Woodfield Mall that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested. No injuries have been reported.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

