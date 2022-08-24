WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An armed man was shot and killed Wednesday after ignoring a Waukegan officer’s verbal commands, according to police.

Around 12:45 p.m., Waukegan officers responded to the 1000 block of Glen Court for a reported neighbor dispute. Officers learned that one of the neighbors was trying to start a chainsaw and had gasoline.

Police said arriving officers encountered a wooden fence separating the properties on fire.

Authorities note that as the officer attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, a man armed with a knife, hammer and gas can taped to his chest advanced toward the officer.

Police ordered the male subject to stop advancing. When the male offender didn’t comply, the officer opened fire, wounding the victim.

The male subject, believed to be a Waukegan resident in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police will reveal his identity upon family notification.

Authorities said the Waukegan police officer is a 15-year-veteran of the department.

Waukegan law enforcement officials asked Illinois State Police to head the investigation.